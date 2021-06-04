LANSING, Mich. — A weak system exits early Friday and there will be some clouds to start the day, but by afternoon sunshine will increase and temps will reach the mid-80s. The weekend looks considerably warmer with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Look for increased humidity levels by early next week as dew points climb into the 60s. The warm air may last through much of next week.

FRIDAY: Clouds early give way to more afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid-80s. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly more humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. More humid. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Quite humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

