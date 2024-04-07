Clouds and Rain to End the Weekend ahead of Warm Eclipse Day

LANSING, Mich. — Heading into Sunday, we are starting the day with clear conditions before clouds will roll into our neighborhoods at around 1 PM. High's today will range in the mid 50's. The band of rain will bring rainfall to our neighborhoods later Sunday evening at around 7 PM with widespread rain expected at 10 PM. These showers will turn isolated and taper off overnight into early Monday morning.

We are still watching our cloud coverage for Monday as that band of precip will move by allowing for clearing into Monday afternoon. However, with strong southerly flow and warm air advection, there is a chance for clouds to roll into southern Michigan during the afternoon hours. We are watching this very carefully for any changes.

By mid-week, we will be watching for multiple chances of rain before next weekend. Thursday looks to bring ample moisture back to Michigan that could allow for some decent rainfall throughout the day.

