Cloudier with showers and storms possible starting Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly sunny and hazy skies this evening will give way to increasing clouds after midnight. A cold front sinking south across the state could stir up an isolated shower or two, but most of us should remain dry overnight. Temperatures will fall from the 80s in the evening, to lows in the low 60s by morning. Light and variable winds will take over after a blustery day.

The cold front is expected to stall out just south of our neighborhoods, over Indiana and Ohio on Thursday. This will lead to a slate of mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, with some occasional breaks of sun possible. Isolated thunderstorms will become possible later in the evening, mainly after 6:00 PM. Keep an eye on the sky if you have plans to be outside during that time, but there shouldn't be any need to change plans. Highs will drop a little on Thursday, but will remain pleasantly warm in the middle to upper 70s.

Friday and Saturday will be near-repeats of Thursday. With a frontal boundary still stalled to our south, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will remain possible both days. No severe weather is expected, but you'll want to make sure to keep that chance for storms in mind for your weekend plans. Highs will stay in the middle to upper 70s, so it will be pleasant outside of any wet weather. The chance for a stray shower will linger into Father's Day on Sunday, but the likelihood for rain will be lower overall.

Looking ahead to next week, a run of Summer warmth is expected to begin. Monday will see highs return to around 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies, followed by highs climbing toward the mid 80s by Wednesday. The chance for pop-up storms will increase a bit as the temperatures do, setting us into a more classic Summer weather pattern for a few days.

