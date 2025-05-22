Clearing skies tonight but chilly and cloudy tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Clear skies will dominate after midnight. Overnight temperatures should reach a low of 39°F, with winds out of the NW at 10mph but gusting in the low 20s at times.
Friday: We start out sunny for the early morning hours, then get increasingly cloudy. Overall, expect mostly cloudy conditions with a high of 56°F and winds out of the NW at 14mph and wind gusts of 23mph at times.
Saturday-Monday: Temperatures will slowly start to rebound and get into the 60s. High pressure will keep us dry throughout the Holiday weekend and Memorial Day.
Tuesday-Wednesday: A low-pressure system moves in and is expected to bring scattered showers both days. Temperatures should continue to be in the upper 60s.
Thursday: We start to dry back out and partly cloudy conditions will prevail. Temperatures stay in the upper 60s.
