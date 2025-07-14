Clearing skies overnight lead into a beautiful Monday

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures reach an onvernight low of 61°F, with decreasing clouds. Winds will be out of the west at 3mph.

An air quality alert is still in effect and continues Tuesday at 12 a.m., due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. The thickest smoke is expected up north, where air quality may reach "Very Unhealthy" levels at times. Central Michigan could see "Unhealthy" conditions, and southern areas may experience "Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" levels.

What does that mean for you? If you have asthma, heart problems, or any respiratory issues, it’s a good idea to limit your time outside, especially if you start to feel symptoms like coughing, wheezing, a tight chest, or burning in your eyes, nose, or throat.

If you can, try to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and cut back on anything that might add more pollution to the air, like using gas-powered tools or burning anything outdoors.

Monday: Sunny skies and temperatures reaching a high of 87°F will make this a hot one. Be sure to stay hydrated and pack that sunscreen.

Tuesday: Another beautiful day with sunny skies will prevail, but there is a small chance for an isolated shower to pop up late at night and overnight into Wednesday. It's going to be another hot one with temperatures reaching 89°F.

Wednesday-Thursday: Expect scattered thunderstorms and showers for both days as two shortwaves move through our neighborhoods. Temperatures are expected to reach 87°F on Wednesday and 85°F on Thursday.

Friday-Saturday: Partly sunny skies, with temperatures in the low 80s dominate, but both days carry a small chance for an isolated shower to pop up.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with temperatures reaching a high of 84°F will make for an overall nice day. However, a new system is expected to bring some scattered showers as well. We will continue to keep an eye on this.

