Clearing skies for nice start to week

LANSING, Mich. — We will get back to lower 40s for daytime high in the upcoming work week, which might feel chilly compared to what we've had last week, but still well above average for February. Valentines day looks to be around 40 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies! We will watch for the exact timing of a clipper system bringing mostly snow but some rain mixing in towards the end of the work week. This will bring a strong wind for Thursday and Friday, as well as highs near freezing for the weekend.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook