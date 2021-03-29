Clearing skies, cold morning with warmer temperatures throughout the day

LANSING, Mich. — Winds pick up again while shifting to the south Monday. As a result warmer temperatures return to the forecast for Monday and Tuesday as a ridge builds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will guide our daytime high temps into the 50s and 60s. But...don't get too used to the mild air. A strong cold front will sweep through Tuesday night and send our temp dropping to cooler levels once again. After a cool mid-late workweek period, temps will recover back into the lower 60s for next weekend.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest winds become light and shift to the south overnight.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy! Highs in the middle to upper 50s. South winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph at times.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the middle 40s. South or south/southwest winds at 10-20 mph, gusting higher at times.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and windy. Warm with highs in the lower to middle 60s. A light shower chance after dark. Southwest to west winds at 15-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light rain/snow showers early in the morning. Temps hold near 40 for most of the day.

