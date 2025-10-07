Clearing skies and chillier temperatures settle in across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Showers have come to an end across our neighborhoods, paving the way for decreasing clouds this evening as a cold front continues to move away. Mostly clear skies will take over for the balance of the night, with a much chillier air mass settling in. Lows will dip to around 40 degrees in most locations, with some upper 30s possible in more rural areas.

High pressure settling in over the Great Lakes will make for a gorgeous Fall day on Wednesday. Sunny skies will carry us from sunrise (7:43 AM) to sunset (7:06 PM), with cool temperature checking in slightly below average for a change. Highs will top out around 60 degrees with light NNE winds at 5-10 mph.

You'll want to take some time to protect any sensitive outdoor plants around your home on Wednesday. Our first widespread frost of the season is likely on Wednesday night, as clear skies allow lows to plummet into the low and mid 30s. Cover up your plants or move them indoors, and make sure to bring your pets in for the night, too.

Sunny skies stay in control on Thursday and through the upcoming weekend, interrupted only by a weak disturbance that could bring a few showers to the area on Friday evening. Highs will start this stretch in the low 60s, gradually warming to the low 70s by Sunday and Monday. Lows will trend upward as well, climbing from the upper 30s Thursday night to the upper 40s by the end of the weekend.

