Clear, calm and cold with temperatures in upper 40's

LANSING, Mich. — Tonight the wind will relax but temps will fall into the teens under a clear sky. By Friday, temperatures start to moderate and that trend is even more noticeable this weekend as we push to near 60 Saturday, and near 70 for Easter Sunday! Thunderstorms and some showers are possible by the middle of next week as unseasonably warm temperatures continue.

TONIGHT: Clear, calm and cold with lows in the teens.

FRIDAY: Sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds early give way to a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs near 70.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 70s.

