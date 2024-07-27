Clear and Humid Conditions This Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure still continues to dominate the state of Michigan allowing for clear and dry conditions for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will stay normal in the lower 80's as we are still watching upper level smoke move across the state.

Tomorrow, clouds will return to the forecast as warm moist air from the gulf enters Michigan. We could possibly see a shower and storm kick off in the late afternoon/evening hours. However, severe impacts look low. This warm moist air will also make our air uncomfortable and muggy for the first half of the week. We are watching for elevated Heat Index values which you can learn about below.

WSYM HEAT INDEX EXPLAINER

Thunderstorm chances look to increase next week as well with broken showers and storms expected to impact Monday and Tuesday as well as the end of next week. We will watch these storms closely, but we are still tracking low chances for severe weather with the storms moving through Monday and Tuesday.

