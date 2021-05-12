Clear and Cold Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — A slow warming trend starts on Wednesday and carries into next weekend when temperatures will get back to around or even above 70 degrees. Most locations will stay dry into this upcoming weekend although there may be times when we deal with some cloud cover.

WEDNESDAY: Frosty start, otherwise mostly sunny and nicer! Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 70.

