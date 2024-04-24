Chilly then cold temperatures today and tonight

LANSING, Mich. — We will start on the chilly side,then move over to the cold side of weather today. Upper 30s out the door but tonight temperatures will drop down to a low of 27°. A freeze warning is in effect for our area starting at midnight and ending Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

Dry conditions will prevail and we will have plenty of sunshine despite starting out cloudy this morning. Thursday will yield lots of sunshine as well.

Rain will return Friday night and stick around through Monday. But much warmer temperatures will be present for the weekend. We are looking at mid 70s for Saturday and near 80° for Sunday.

