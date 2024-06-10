Chilly temps today but we will have summer-like temperatures this week

LANSING, Mich. — We start our day chilly and cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s. However, the clouds will clear out and lots of sunshine moves in today but temperatures only top out around 68° due to a cold front.

Starting Tuesday temperatures will start to climb. We will see a high of 74° Tuesday and on Wednesday a high of 82°. We will continue to climb into the 80s for the rest of the week and by Sunday, we are looking at a high of 88°.

Plan for lots of sunshine this week. However, we are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorm chances for Thursday. This will not be a washout, we will still have periods of sunshine that day as well. After Thursday, we will be mostly sunny through the rest of the week and through the weekend.

