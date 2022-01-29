Chilly start to the weekend with some sunshine and snow chances Saturday evening

MID-MICHIGAN — It's a bitter cold start to your weekend, with a few flurries falling across the region. High temperatures today only reach the lower 20s! Skies become mostly cloudy this evening as a weak disturbance passes to our north, producing additional light snow showers late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Any snow accumulation will be minor, adding up to an inch or less.

Clouds hang around on Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 20s. Looking for a little warm up? Next week high temperatures briefly return to the 30s. We're currently tracking a storm system for Wednesday and Thursday. The latest forecast models show this system tracking further southeast of Michigan. That means colder air and more snow, along with minimal rain and ice. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts for updates as details will likely change. Difficult travel conditions are likely with this passing system.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Light snow flurries. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, with isolated light snow showers. Light accumulations possible. Lows in the single digits to teens.

TOMORROW / SUNDAY: Lingering morning snow showers or flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs near 30 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook