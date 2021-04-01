Chilly and sunny with highs in the 30's

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday morning will be chilly with lows in the lower 20s and wind chills in the teens. It will be mostly sunny but cold with temps only in the mid 30s for highs. By Friday, temps start to moderate and that trend is even more noticeable this weekend as we push into the lower 60s Saturday, and near 70 for Easter Sunday! Thunderstorms are possible by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy inland, more clouds at the immediate lakeshore with the chance of some light lake effect snow showers or flurries. Lows in lower and mid 20s. Winds become north northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Lake effect snow showers possible, especially near and north of Muskegon and near and south of South Haven as the wind becomes northerly. Inland areas will likely become mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds northerly at 10 to 20 mph, gusty at times.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low 60s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook