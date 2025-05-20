Chilly and showery weather continues across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Showers will morph into a steady light-to-moderate rain for the bulk of our Tuesday evening. Expect slippery road conditions, and a generally raw feeling in the air with most temperatures hovering in the low to mid 50s. The rain will become more intermittent after midnight, with some spotty showers continuing into the Wednesday morning commute. Lows will eventually settle into the upper 40s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Wednesday

Wednesday will bring more of the same as slow-moving low pressure continues on its path across northern Indiana and Ohio. Winds will remain locked out of the ENE at around 10-15 mph, with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. That will continue to reinforce the unseasonably cool air in place over our neighborhoods, with highs limited to just the low 50s. Spotty showers in the morning will again develop into a steadier light rain across the region for the majority of the afternoon and evening, so continue to use caution on the roads.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Wednesday

Low pressure begins to slide east of us on Thursday, but it will still be close enough to keep the chance for hit-or-miss showers in play. The day will be drier compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, but still dreary and unseasonably cool in the mid 50s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 1:00 PM Thursday

We continue to expect improvement in time for Memorial Day weekend. Friday gets the showers out of the picture, but keeps much of the cloud cover in place. That will limit highs to the upper 50s, but it's the first step in the right direction.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Partly cloudy skies take over Saturday through Memorial Day, and our temperatures will start to respond to the returning sunshine. We'll still hover around 60 on Saturday, but will climb back to the middle and upper 60s for the rest of the weekend. We should be in the low 70s at this point in May, but it will still feel a whole lot better following this week's chilly rain.

