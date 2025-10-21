Chilly and rainy across Mid-Michigan through Thursday

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Wednesday

A potent area of low pressure has settled in over the Great Lakes, and we will be feeling its effects all the way through Thursday. For tonight, we'll start with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the evening. The thunderstorm threat will diminish quickly after sunset, but wave of showers will continue to track inland off of Lake Michigan throughout the night. Chilly winds out of the west at 10-15 mph will add to a raw feeling, with lows falling to the low 40s by daybreak.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Wednesday

Wednesday doubles down on that raw feeling, as westerly winds continue to pump showers and unseasonably chilly air in across our neighborhoods. Occasional showers and light rain will continue throughout the day, making for slick travel conditions. Add continued wind gusts up to 30 mph, and it's going to be a downright nasty day as highs struggle to even get out of the upper 40s. Dress warmly and make friends with your rain gear!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Thursday

Low pressure finally moves east of the region on Thursday, but we'll remain stuck in persistent northwesterly flow. This will keep highs in the low 50s, with moisture off of Lake Michigan continuing to produce scattered showers for much of the day.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 10/21/2025

We finally dry out on Friday, setting the stage for a pleasant, but chilly weekend. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Friday, with a bit more sunshine breaking out for Saturday and Sunday. Daytime highs in the middle to upper 50s are expected, but with some cold night in the mid 30s. If you're heading to East Lansing for the in-state showdown on Saturday, make sure to dress warmly, but no need for any rain gear!

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.