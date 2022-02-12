Chilly and cloudy start to the weekend

MID-MICHIGAN — Bitter cold air has settled into mid-Michigan this morning and is expected to hang around for the weekend! High temperatures this weekend will only be in the teens or maybe low 20s. This has allowed the back roads and secondary roads to become slick and icy! Take your time while traveling this morning. The main roadways and highways are mainly in good shape!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper teens to near 20. Winds from the northwest / north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with isolated lake effect snow showers near the lake shore. Lows in the single digits. Winds from the north / northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW / SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated lake effect possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the teens.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow and flurries possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

