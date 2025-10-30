Chilly and breezy with a few showers possible for Halloween

LANSING, Mich. — Showers that remained limited to a few of our easternmost neighborhoods on Thursday will make a quick exit this evening as low pressure moves away. Mostly cloudy skies early will give way to a few hours of clearing overnight before clouds start to fill back in around daybreak. Lows will remain cold in the mid 30s, with NNW winds backing off to 5-10 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 1:00 PM Friday

A few isolated showers remain possible for Halloween on Friday, but these are not expected to cause significant issues. Activity will be purely lake-driven, meaning the greatest risk for wet weather will fall along and west of I-69. Any showers that do manage to stray into our neighborhoods will be light and brief, expected to end around sunset. Still a good idea to have an umbrella on standby as the kids head out to trick-or-treat, but a good majority of our neighborhoods will likely stay dry.

WSYM Halloween Day Planner, Friday

It will be a chilly day with temperatures in the low 50s, and WNW winds at around 10-15 mph. Make sure the kids have an extra layer under their costumes!

We continue to look at a 50/50 split for the weekend. Saturday keeps the chance for isolated showers, but like Friday it will not be a washout by any means. Highs will hold in the upper 40s, but will get back to the low 50s on Sunday, which now looks dry. We'll also get an extra hour to enjoy that dry weather, with Daylight Saving Time coming to an end.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Monday

Looking ahead to next week, a new disturbance moving out of Canada is expected to pass through the Great Lakes on Monday. This will likely bring a more significant round of showers and gusty winds with it before giving way to a dry midweek period. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected to return for Election Day on Tuesday and continue through Thursday, with highs trending slightly milder toward the middle and upper 50s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

