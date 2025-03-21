Chillier weather sets in for the weekend, with opportunities for rain & snow

LANSING, Mich. — With a new disturbance approaching from the Upper Midwest, mostly cloudy skies this evening will give way to spotty showers after 9:00 PM. Those showers will eventually begin to mix with some snow after 3:00 AM as temperatures dip toward the low 30s and upper 20s by daybreak. Breezy conditions will remain in place too, with winds pivoting to the WSW at 10-20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph at times. No snow accumulation is expected.

WSYM Overnight Planner

Leftover rain and snow showers will make a quick exit before 9:00 AM on Saturday, setting up clearing skies for the afternoon. The returning sun won't do a lot to warm us up unfortunately, with highs holding well below average in the mid 30s. NW winds at 10-15 mph will push wind chills into the 20s for most of the day.

WSYM Temperatures & Wind Chill Forecast, Saturday

Sunday starts off dry, but clouds will quickly go on the increase ahead of our next disturbance. Rain and snow showers breaking out early in the afternoon will become more widespread by evening. The precipitation is expected to shift more toward rain as highs head for the mid 40s, but this will be short-lived.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Sunday

Occasional rain will begin to mix with snow again on Sunday night as the system begins to move just east of our area. This will usher in a fresh batch of cold air, limiting highs to the upper 30s on Monday, and keeping occasional snow showers going throughout the day.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Monday

Temperatures will remain cooler than average through Wednesday, hovering in the low to mid 40s during the day, with lows into the middle and upper 20s both nights. Following a chance for showers on Wednesday, we'll begin to trend a bit milder for the end of the week. Thursday looks dry in the upper 40s, with mid 50s on tap for Friday as a new round of showers rolls in.

