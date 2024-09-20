Changing weather patterns roll in for the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — The latest from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish: We are FINALLY changing the weather pattern a little as we head over the next week. It's not anything drastic, but it does mean several chances of rain and some temperatures that are a little closer to normal for this time of year.

As a weak front rolls through the area, it's going to bring the chance of rain to the east as Friday night wears on. Then we could see some overnight fog into Saturday morning. Saturday is going to be very warm again in the mid 80s.

Then the next more vigorous system will move through mainly later Sunday afternoon and Sunday night into Monday bringing a good chance of rain. We really need this rain now, so it will be a welcome sight.

The chance of a few showers continues on Tuesday as well. Another thing you'll notice will be high temperatures finally in the 70s. That's NOT some big dramatic cool-down, but its something a little closer to what we should see for this time of year.

