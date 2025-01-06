Chances for snow increase through Friday and cold temperatures continue

LANSING, Mich. — Monday morning expect cold temperatures as you head out the door. Although temperatures will be around 21°F, gusty winds will make it feel like 8°F. We will enjoy dry, but mostly cloudy conditions with an overall high temperature of 23°F

Tuesday night has a small chance for an isolated snow shower to pop up for the Lansing, and Williamston areas after 10 p.m. Another chance for light snow is possible on Wednesday, as a quick-moving trough crosses the region. This system will also usher in even colder air, with high temperatures struggling to reach 21°F.

Late Week: By Friday, accumulating snow is expected to move into the area. Temperatures will remain well below seasonal averages, with highs continuing to stay in the 20s.

Stay warm and stay tuned for updates as we track these wintry conditions into the coming week.

