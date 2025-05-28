Chances for showers and storms before weekend sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — A narrow band of light-to-moderate rain will track north across our neighborhoods this evening, making for some wet travel before 8:00 PM. Conditions will improve overnight, but mostly cloudy skies will hang in place thanks to an upper-level low pressure system over the Great Lakes. Lows will eventually wind up in the low 50s, with light and variable winds.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

Thursday brings some slight improvement as some drier air will try to break up the cloud cover a bit. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will trend a bit sunnier during the afternoon, but lingering instability could still fuel a few stray showers here and there. Keep an eye to the sky if you'll be outdoors, as high warm slightly to the upper 60s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 1:00 PM Thursday

Temperatures will warm back to around average in the mid 70s on Friday, coming in advance of a new cold front sinking south out of Canada. Much of the day will see a mix of sun and clouds, but we'll be on the lookout for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds, but severe weather is not expected.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Friday

Get through the occasional showers, and we're in for a nice reward starting this weekend. A ridge of high pressure will bring mostly sunny skies back to our neighborhoods starting on Saturday, and will keep things that way through at least Tuesday. Highs will scale back to the upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend, followed by a big June warmup to the upper 70s and low 80s early next week.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook