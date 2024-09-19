Chances for scattered showers or thunderstorms to start the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We are FINALLY changing the weather pattern a little as we head over the next week. It's not anything drastic, but it does mean a few chances of rain and some temperatures that are a little closer to normal for this time of year. A weak cool front will pass through the area Friday afternoon and night. This will bring the area a chance of a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Not everyone is guaranteed rain with this, but it's a chance nonetheless. Expect more very warm highs in the mid-80s right through the weekend. Then the next more vigorous system will move through on mainly Sunday night into Monday bringing a good chance of rain. We really need this rain now, so it will be a welcome sight. The chance of a few showers continues on Tuesday as well. Another thing you'll notice will be high temperatures finally in the 70s. That's NOT some big dramatic cool-down, but it's something a little closer to what we should see for this time of year.

