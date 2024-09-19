Chances for scattered showers or thunderstorms to start the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We are FINALLY changing the weather pattern a little as we head over the next week. It's not anything drastic, but it does mean a few chances of rain and some temperatures that are a little closer to normal for this time of year. A weak cool front will pass through the area Friday afternoon and night. This will bring the area a chance of a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Not everyone is guaranteed rain with this, but it's a chance nonetheless. Expect more very warm highs in the mid-80s right through the weekend. Then the next more vigorous system will move through on mainly Sunday night into Monday bringing a good chance of rain. We really need this rain now, so it will be a welcome sight. The chance of a few showers continues on Tuesday as well. Another thing you'll notice will be high temperatures finally in the 70s. That's NOT some big dramatic cool-down, but it's something a little closer to what we should see for this time of year.
Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.