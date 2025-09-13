Chances for isolated thunderstorms today

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday: A shift in our weather trend as a system moves through, bringing chances for scattered showers and a chance for isolated thunderstorms. This will not be a washout; showers are expected to be more of a daytime event, but still carry a small chance for additional showers during the evening. High temperatures are expected to remain mild, topping out at about 81°F.

Sunday through Thursday: We lock back into a pattern of dry weather with sunny skies, with temperatures trending on the hot side, topping out in the mid-80s each day.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.