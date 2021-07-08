LANSING, Mich. — Occasional wet weather will remain on Thursday. Thursday though, a change will be noticeable. Not only will it be cooler with highs in the 70s, but dew points will be dropping, making it feel much more comfortable. The nicest days of the week come Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s and comfortable humidity. By Sunday, a warm front will be lifting north into the region and will bring a renewed chance for thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: Chance of lingering showers with decreasing humidity. Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and more comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

