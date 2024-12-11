Bursts of heavy snow tonight, then a bitterly cold Thursday

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 12/11/2024

Bursts of lake effect snow will sweep across our neighborhoods this evening as an Arctic cold front moves across the state. Be prepared to rapid changes in visibility and roads conditions, as roads may quickly become snow-covered in intense lake effect bands.

WSYM Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7:00 AM Thursday.

The most intense and widespread snow showers will pass east of us by midnight, but leftover snow showers will linger for some of us into Thursday morning. Most of our neighborhoods can expect to wake up to 2-4" of snow on Thursday, with 4-7" possible form the Charlotte area westward.

WSYM Snowfall forecast through 1:00 AM Friday.

Along for the ride will be a sharply colder air mass. Temperatures will fall from the upper 20s this evening into the low teens by daybreak. Westerly winds at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, will make it feel more like the single-digits at times, so make sure to layer up!

While the snow showers will wind down by midday on Thursday, don't expect any relief in the temperatures department. Highs will only climb back to the upper teens, with breezy conditions continuing to make it feel like the single-digits throughout the day.

Here's some good news, though. Mostly sunny skies will take over on Friday as we get a brief visit from high pressure. Highs will stay cold in the low 20s, but winds will be light. Temperatures go on the upswing with highs returning to the upper 40s and low 40s over the weekend. The catch will be some showers arriving late Saturday afternoon and continuing into Sunday.

