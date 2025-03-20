Brief rebound to Spring on Friday before a chilly stretch

LANSING, Mich. — Spring rolled in officially at 5:01 AM on Thursday, but you certainly wouldn't know it based on the weather. After highs around 70 degrees and a round of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, temperatures crashed back to the 30s accompanied by scattered snow showers earlier today!

The snow showers are over and done with for tonight, and skies are expected to clear as high pressure builds in. We'll just be left with the cold as low fall back to the upper 20s, which is actually normal for late-March. WSW winds at 6-12 mph will push wind chills toward the low 20s and upper teens at times.

Friday gets us back into a more Spring-like feeling, but you'll want get out and enjoy it while you can because a more prolonged stretch of chillier weather lies ahead beginning this weekend. We'll start off with sunny skies on Friday morning, followed by gradually increasing clouds later in the afternoon. Highs will climb back to the low 50s, riding in on increasing SSW winds at 15-25 mph.

Spotty showers will return after 9:00 PM on Friday, continuing on and off overnight as a small disturbance darts through the Great Lakes. A brief change to rain & snow showers will take over around daybreak Saturday, then end by mid-morning. Skies will clear in the afternoon, but the sun won't do much to warm us up. Highs Saturday will be held to just the upper 30s.

Sunday starts out dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but skies will trend overcast shortly after lunchtime. A new disturbance will bring rain and snow showers in around mid-afternoon, changing to all rain as temperatures climb into the upper 40s. The system will then linger over the region on Monday, pumping a fresh shot of cold air back in across our neighborhoods. Highs will fall back to the middle and upper 30s, leading to occasional snow showers throughout the day.

