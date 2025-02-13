Brief quiet for Valentine's Day before more accumulating snow beginning Friday night

LANSING, Mich. — Lake effect snow shower will gradually diminish this evening, but will continue to make for slick roads here and there. Stay alert if traveling, especially with wind continuing to gusts up to 25 mph at times. Skies will remain generally cloudy otherwise, with lows settling toward the low teens by morning. Wind chills will fall to near or below zero at times.

WSYM Temperature and Wind Chill Forecast, Friday

Our weather will be a bit kinder to us for Valentine's Day on Friday. Skies will generally run cloudy, but we'll keep things dry throughout the daytime and into the first part of the evening. Highs will remain well below average in the low 20s, with lighter winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Saturday

Snow will return to our neighborhoods ahead of a new disturbance around midnight on Friday, playing out in a similar fashion to Wednesday night's event. Steady snow will quickly spread out across Mid-Michigan, becoming heavy at times through daybreak on Saturday. From there, things will begin to split across our neighborhoods. Locations north of I-94 will likely see steady snow persist until shortly after midday Saturday, while locations to the south will settle into more intermittent snow showers during that time. Scattered snow showers will then linger for everyone through early Saturday evening,

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Saturday

Snowfall amounts Friday night through Saturday will be similar to the last system, with another 4-7" possible for our northern neighborhoods, while locations south of I-94 pick up around 2-5" of new snowfall.

WSYM Snowfall Potential, Friday night through Saturday

More snow is possible on Sunday, but some uncertainty exists around exactly where this system will track and whether it will bring steady snow or intermittent snow showers. Regardless, it looks less significant overall with only an additional 1-2" possible on Sunday. Regardless, be ready to do more shoveling over the next few days, and be prepared for slick travel.

Once we get beyond these waves of snow, a fresh wave of Arctic air will settle in for most of next week. Highs on Presidents Day will be held to the middle teens, with the chance for a few snow showers. Lows will plummet below zero Monday and Tuesday night, with highs staying in the teens through at least Thursday. Any wind we get will force wind chills well below zero.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook