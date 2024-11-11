Breezy Conditions to Start our Week with Cooler Overnight Lows

LANSING, Mich. — We ended the weekend with multiple rounds of showers in our neighborhoods and as another cold front approaches today, winds will be our main impact.

Last night, a cold front swept across the state of Michigan bringing showers and storms to our neighborhoods. A secondary cold front will advance through our neighborhoods early this afternoon and will bring a small chance for a shower. However, these showers do not look to carry ample moisture and if we see any rain, amounts are looking to be trace.

Winds from the northwest will advect in cooler temperatures allowing for our daytime highs and overnight lows to cool back to where they should be for this time of year. Gusts today could exceed 35 mph and possibly reach 40 mph in the late morning, early afternoon hours. These powerful gusts will start to calm once we head into the overnight hours and high pressure will begin to build in to the state.

We are tracking more showers this week, with our next best chance overnight Wednesday into Thursday. We are still ironing out how much rain we could see with this system. We will be keeping a close eye on it and monitoring throughout the start of the week.

