Breezy Conditions In our Neighborhoods with Cooling Temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — We are watching as a cold front is expected to move across our neighborhoods this morning switching our wind direction from the south west to the northwest. With this, cooler temperatures will be observed today in our neighborhoods wit highs in the lower 60's. This is still above average for this time of year, but we will see back to average high temperatures return tomorrow.

A lot of the showers affiliated with this cold front are expected to stay north of our neighborhoods today. We had some rain move through our neighborhoods last night and we have more rain forecast to move through Friday morning to end our week. We are not expecting to see large rainfall amounts with this system, but we will take what we can get with the dry conditions in our neighborhoods.

Our temperatures will trend in the lower 60's/upper 50's through the rest of the work week with a bit of a cool down this weekend. We are expecting highs in the mid to lower 50's for both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows are also expected to return to the mid 30's this weekend as well.

Following the weekend, we will be warming again with high temperatures in the lower 60's to start the week on Monday. We could potentially reach highs in the lower 70's by Tuesday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook