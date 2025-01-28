Breezy Conditions Continue with a Chance for Flurries Today

LANSING, Mich. — Breezy conditions continue today ahead of a clipper system that will try to drive snow showers into our neighborhoods. We started the week with max wind gusts ranging from 30-50 mph. Edgemont Park in Clinton county saw a max wind gust report of 53 mph on Monday. Today's winds will continue to be strong, but not as much compared to Monday. We have a chance to see wind gusts meet or exceed 40 mph today. High temperatures today are expected to range in the mid to lower 30's.

Fox 47 News We Could See Max Wind Gusts Reach 40 mph Today

This clipper system also will produce snowfall in the state of Michigan. However, we are still observing a trend where the uniform system of snow tracks a bit further north than our neighborhoods. Areas of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties could get clipped with the southern end of this system from 12 PM to 4 PM on Tuesday. With our high temperatures today, hovering just above freezing, we could see our precipitation type switch over to rain as our strong winds will be transferring the warmer air to our neighborhoods. Hazards continue to look minimal as this precipitation passes us through. On the back end of this system, we could see some lake effect snow showers overnight and into the first half of Wednesday. There is still not a lot of hazards expected in terms of precipitation for the first half of this week.

Fox 47 News Chance Snow Early This Afternoon for our Northern Neighborhoods

Temperatures will warm heading into Thursday with a high temperatures possibly reaching 40 degrees. This is ahead of a low pressure system that will track in from the south helping to transfer some warmer air to our neighborhoods. The timing of this system looks to bring precipitation into our neighborhoods Thursday evening and throughout Friday to end our work week. Precipitation type is expected to start out as rain due to how warm we are expected to get. However, once the system tracks to the east of us, a cool down will commence as we enter Friday. High temperatures will hover right around freezing where we could see some snow or wintry mix to bring some possible hazardous weather. There could still be changes in the forecast before the event begins. We will continue to keep you updated.

Fox 47 News Low Pressure Tracks in from the South which Could Bring Mixed Precipitation to End the Work Week

