Breezy Conditions and Warmer than Average Temps to Start the Week

LANSING, Mich. — We are starting the final week of February feeling more like spring as temperatures will warm into the mid to lower 40's today. This trend will continue through Wednesday before another cool down commences as we head into the weekend.

Breezy conditions are favored today with wind gusts ranging from 35-40 mph today out of the southwest. If you have any light objects are decor out on the patio or porch, it would be best to bring it in for the day today.

Fox 47 News Wind Gusts Ranging from 35-40 mph Monday

Southwest flow is what is transferring warmer air into our neighborhoods for the first half of this week as our average high temperature for this time of year should be in the mid to upper 30's.

Overnight tonight, a shortwave will track through our neighborhoods driving a round of precipitation. We are watching for light rain showers as overnight lows are ranging in the mid 30's. These rain showers could last into Tuesday morning, but are not looking to bring any major impacts to travel.

Fox 47 News Chance for Some Light Rain Overnight in our Neighborhoods

We shift our focus to Wednesday as a weak clipper system will drive more precipitation into our neighborhoods throughout the day beginning as early as 10 AM.

Right now, the temperatures trend keeps daytime highs at or above 40 degrees and lows in the upper 20's/lower 30's. Due to this uncertainty in above or below freezing overnight temperatures, we could see precipitation start off as snow or mix and switch over to showers during the day. We will continue to watch as we get closer to the start of precipitation.

Below shows two scenarios of Wednesday precipitation in the afternoon with snow favored for neighborhoods north of I-94. However, we could also see an all rain event across our neighborhoods on Wednesday as well.

Fox 47 News Uniform Precipitation Arrives in our Neighborhoods Wednesday

Fox 47 News Uniform Precipitation Expected Wednesday

