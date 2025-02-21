Breezy, but quiet weather for the weekend as temps continue to warm into next week

LANSING, Mich. — Following a day of sunnier skies and milder temperatures in the 30s, our weather will remain quiet for tonight. Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected until around midnight, followed by gradually increasing clouds into daybreak. Lows will slip to the middle and upper teens, with SW winds at 6-12 mph forcing some wind chills into the single-digits by morning.

Temperatures will continue to gradually warm into the weekend thanks to increasing southwest flow around high pressure moving into the Ohio Valley. The warmer air will come with a bit more moisture, meaning skies will tend to run cloudier. Still, we expect to see variably clouds and sunshine on Saturday. Increasing southwest winds at 10-20 mph could gust up to 30 mph at times, but will help bump highs up to around 30 degrees.

Back to overcast skies on Sunday, but highs will continue to warm into the mid 30s. We expect to remain dry across our neighborhoods, but a small disturbance skirting by to our north could send a stray flurry into locations north of I-96 later in the afternoon.

Either way, this system will be the first in a series of small disturbances set to pass through the Great Lakes next week. Each day Monday through Friday will bring a chance of either mixed rain and snow, or just plain rain showers, but no day is looking like a full washout. Expect some slippery travel at times, but nothing that should prove more than a nuisance. More importantly, we'll be looking at an extend February thaw thanks to highs in the low 40s Monday through Wednesday, and middle to upper 30s on Thursday and Friday.

