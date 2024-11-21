Breezy but Mild Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Your forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish...

We still have a low pressure hanging around the area Friday that may bring you a stray little shower, but the bigger story is going to be the breezy conditions for the rest of your Friday into Saturday.

Even though it will be on the breezy side, at least the temperature is going to be a little above average. High temperatures will actually top out in the upper 40s.

As we head into your Friday night, we will continue the small chance of a stray shower, but otherwise it will be breezy and mild with temperatures dropping to around 40 which is still well above average for this time of year.

As of right now, the weekend is looking dry with seasonable temperatures in the mid 40s. I think one of your main downfalls will be the clouds hanging around all weekend.

By next Monday, we'll have a chance of showers and we pop up to 50°. But after that system rolls on through starting Tuesday and into the end of this upcoming week, our high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s. So, a dose of reality is on the way starting Tuesday of next week!

