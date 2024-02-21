Breezy and warm

LANSING, Mich. — Cloud cover builds in West Michigan this morning, delivering mostly cloudy skies through this morning. A stray sprinkle is possible on this morning. Otherwise, plan on sunshine returning late in the afternoon. Today will be a warm one with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s! Another warm day is on tap for Thursday as high temperatures remain in the lower 50s. There's a chance of rain along and south of I-96 on Thursday, as well. Winter air is set to return as we take a dip back to the 30s for Friday and this weekend. An even bigger warm up is in the forecast to end February though, as temperatures will likely climb to the 60s! If the forecast holds, 2024 will have brought us the warmest February on record. This comes with some rain and an eventual cool down, as we ring in March.

