Breezy and colder weather on Friday precedes our next round of snow

LANSING, Mich. — Windy conditions will continue tonight in the wake of Thursday morning's wintry disturbance. Clear to partly cloudy skies will briefly take over as drier air filters in over the region, all while temperatures plummet toward the middle and upper teens. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible, and could lead to some isolated power outages. Wind chills will fall into the teens and single-digits, so make sure to dress warmly if heading out.

WSYM Temperature and Wind Chill, Friday

Winds will ease slightly on Friday, but it will still be a breezy day overall. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to take over with colder highs in the mid 20s. Those clouds will limit Friday night lows to around 20 degrees, ahead of our next disturbance on Saturday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday

This next system is expected to be more of a snow event, with scattered snow showers breaking out during the morning. This will develop into a steadier, widespread snow across our neighborhoods in the afternoon, continuing into the first half of Saturday night. Some light sleet or freezing rain may mix in along and south of I-94, but we will not pick up nearly as much ice as we did early Thursday.

WSYM Snowfall potential, Saturday through Sunday Morning

Total snow accumulations by Sunday morning will range from 2-3" across our neighborhoods, with a small sliver of our norther communities from St. Johns to Perry possibly picking up 3" or more.

Quiet weather settles in behind the snow for Sunday through Tuesday, and it looks like we'll be getting off the temperature roller coaster for a bit, with highs leveling off in the 20s and lows in the teens through the middle of next week. Our next chance for snow showers will come on Wednesday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook