Blustery, mild showers on Friday followed by a colder weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Nuisance rain and snow showers will continue this evening, wrapping up after 9:00 PM. From there, brief clearing is expected between our current disturbance, and a cold front sitting just north of Lake Superior. Clouds will begin to build again after 3:00 AM, setting up an overcast start to the day on Friday. Lows will dip to the upper 20s, meaning we could face some minor icing on untreated surfaces.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Friday

In spite of that, most roads should be dry for the morning drive on Friday. Cloudy skies will hold off on bringing any showers our way until around lunchtime, when the cold front to our north begins to track toward us. Hit-or-miss showers will take over from midday well into Friday evening, and could start to mix with some snow after sunset. The saving grace during the day will be highs briefly spiking back to the upper 40s.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Gusts, 2:00 PM Friday

Further complicating the already slick road conditions on Friday will be increasing winds. SSW winds are expected to increase to 20-25 mph, with gusts around 40 mph possible. The saving grace during the day will be a brief spike in temperatures, sending highs into the upper 40s. Use caution if you drive a high-profile vehicle, and secure any loose objects around your home!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 AM Saturday

As temperatures fall into the low 20s on Friday night, mixed precipitation will change over completely to snow showers, which will persist until mid-morning Saturday. From there, skies will clear in the afternoon, but the sun won't warm us up much. Highs will be held to the mid 20s, making for a stark contrast to the rest of the week. Partly cloudy skies continue on Sunday, with highs inching back up to the low 30s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Another surge of Spring-like temperatures is expected for the first half of next week. Monday stays dry, but with clouds increasing during the afternoon. Highs will return to around 40. From there, we jump to the mid 40s on Tuesday with the chance for a few showers, followed by a more significant system with rain and low 50s on tap for Wednesday. This is subject to change, so stay tuned for updates as we continue to monitor the forecast over the next several days.

