Bitter cold hangs on Wednesday, then trending milder into the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Arctic air remains locked in over the Great Lakes tonight, so you'll need to continue dressing in layers if heading out. Mostly cloudy skies early in the evening will give way to some brief clearing between 8:00 PM and about 4:00 AM, before turning cloudier again by daybreak. Temperatures will drop sharply during the clearing, with most lows winding up around 0. Even with lighter westerly wind at 5-10 mph, wind chills will fall to around -10 at times.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Chill, 7:00 AM Wednesday

Mostly cloudy skies will come with the chance for a few spotty snow showers on Wednesday. These could lead to some slick spots here and there on the roads, but are not expected to cause major problems overall. Highs will hold in the middle to upper teens for one more day, with wind chills getting into the single-digits.

WSYM Temperature & Wind Chill Forecast, Wednesday

A disturbance tracking across the lower Ohio Valley on Wednesday night could stir up some additional lake effect snow showers, with the chance for a few more leftovers during the day on Thursday. Highs will being an upward trend, although it won't be dramatically warmer, reaching the low 20s.

WSYM 7-Day Forecast

Things get better as we get to the weekend. A stretch of quiet weather will begin on Friday. Mostly cloudy skies will round out the work week, minus the threat for any snow showers. What's more, we'll keep that going through Saturday and Sunday as well. Highs will return to the mid 20s for Friday and Saturday, then finally back to around average in the low 30s for the second half of the weekend.

