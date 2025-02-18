Bitter Cold Continues Today in our Neighborhoods with Temps in the Teens

LANSING, Mich. — The bitter cold continues in our neighborhoods today with high temperatures expected to reach the mid teens with feels like temperatures possibly dipping below zero. A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for all of our neighborhoods except for Hillsdale County. This advisory will expire at 9 AM Tuesday morning due to wind chills potentially reaching -15 degrees.

Fox 47 News In Effect Through 9 AM Tuesday

Wind will continue to be out of the west, but a bit calmer than yesterday. High pressure continues to build into the central U.S. where we will continue to warm gradually as this high pressure builds in south of the state of Michigan. We will warm our high temperatures back above 20 degrees by Thursday. We are looking to see temperatures return to normal at around freezing by this weekend and early next week. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, we are looking at single digit temperatures with some areas possibly dipping below zero.

Fox 47 News Tuesday Overnight Lows in the Single Digits or Below Zero

We are still tracking lake effect snow showers for later this afternoon that could potentially reach our neighborhoods. If we do observe some snowfall, we are not looking at any major impacts or hazards along with it. We will be watching another area of snow that will enter our region beginning Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. This system also does not look to produce a lot of snowfall, but we will continue to watch it.

Fox 47 News Lake Effect Snow Possible Today in our Neighborhoods

For those looking forward to warmer weather, we are favoring warmer than average temperatures in the next 8-14 days.

Fox 47 News Warmer Than Average Temps Possible from 2/25-03/03

