Bitter cold being replaced with some overnight scattered snow showers

LANSING, Mich. — Here is your weather forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish:

The bitter cold is out of here, but a weak Clipper will be rolling through tonight into Thursday bringing us some scattered snow showers. As of right now, it looks like the accumulation should only be 1-2" over the next several days, with a few higher totals a little farther west and to the far northeast with a little lake effect kicking in at times Thursday afternoon and night.

Just be aware we may have some slick spots on some of our roads over the next few days, though the salt should work a little better this time with the more moderate temperatures.

Temperatures will not be as cold tomorrow night with readings in the low teens and actually rising to around 20 by Thursday morning. We make it into the 20s then for Thursday and Friday, possibly touching 30° by Saturday.

It looks like by the time we get into next week, our temperatures should be closer to average with the potential of going above freezing by next Tuesday or Wednesday.

