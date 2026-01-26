Bitter Cold and Snow Expected Monday Night into Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Expect dry but cloudy conditions across our neighborhoods. Temperatures will reach an overnight low of about 4°F with winds out of the NW at 9mph, but gusting up to 20mph at times.

Roads, parking lots, and sidewalks are still slick and slippery; use caution.

Monday: Slippery conditions could impact your morning commute. Use caution.

Although partly cloudy conditions will prevail for most neighborhoods, with some isolated snow showers popping up at times, we will be largely dry during the day. However, another stretch of dangerous cold and wintry weather is expected across our neighborhoods as we head into Monday night and Tuesday morning due to an incoming clipper system.

Lake-enhanced snow will start to move across our neighborhoods Monday night. The coldest conditions arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning, when actual air temperatures drop toward zero degrees across our neighborhoods. At the same time, winds will increase ahead of an incoming weather system, driving wind chills down to between −15°F and −20°F at times.

Because of these dangerous conditions, a Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the area from Monday at 7:00 p.m. until Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. Anyone heading out early Tuesday should dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and limit time outdoors when possible.

Wednesday-Sunday:

Dangerously cold temperatures will continue with actual low temperatures in the negatives, and wind chills -25°F or colder at times. Snowfall starts to taper off with partly-mostly sunny conditions Thursday through Sunday.

