Bitter cold and lake effect snow continue into Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect until 12:00 PM Wednesday for all of Mid-Michigan. Wind chills as low as -20 dress are expected, making frostbite possible on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Make sure to protect yourself if heading outdoors.

WSYM Cold Weather Advisory in effect until 12:00 PM Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect until 7:00 PM Tuesday for the following counties: BARRY, CALHOUN, EATON, INGHAM, IONIA, JACKSON. Snow accumulation from lake effect snow could total 2-4" by Tuesday evening.

WSYM Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7:00 PM Tuesday.

Get the latest updates on school closings.

Lake effect snow showers and bitterly cold conditions will continue tonight as more Arctic air pours in across the Great Lakes. Snow may be heavy at times, and road treatments will be less effective at the expected temperatures, so expect difficult travel. Lows will plummet to around -5, with wind chills between -10 and -20 degrees at times.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Chill, 8:00 AM Tuesday

Tuesday is a repeat of Monday's weather. Lake effect snow showers will continue throughout the day, leading to more difficult travel and rapid changes in conditions. Highs will only climb to around 4 degrees, with dangerous wind chills remaining in the negative teens. A total of 2-4" of snow accumulation is possible for most of our area by the time snow showers diminish Tuesday evening.

WSYM Snowfall Potential through 7:00 PM Tuesday

Wednesday starts to see some improvement in the cold, but it will still be nasty. Highs will manage to top the middle teens in the afternoon, with wind chills fighting their way into the positive single-digits, but you're still going to want to layer up as much as you can, of course. Spotty snow showers will be possible, with mostly cloudy skies otherwise.

Temperatures stabilize back to the 20s Thursday through the upcoming weekend. We'll bounce back and forth between some spotty snow showers on Thursday and Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies expected for Friday and Sunday.

