Below Average Temperatures to Start the Week with Multiple Chances for Snowflakes

LANSING, Mich. — Following some Flurries on Sunday, winds shifted overnight on the west side of the state to northerly flow. This will allow lower chances for flurries in our neighborhoods this morning as more defined bands of lake effect will remain impacting lake shore communities through the morning. Winds will shift again in the afternoon which could allow for flurries in our neighborhood in the late afternoon hours.

Temperatures will only max out in the mid 30's today which is close to ten degrees below average for this time of year. Wind gusts beginning this evening will drop temperatures a few degrees for anyone heading outside. Overnight a clipper system will be moving easterly and affect our neighborhoods by bringing a chance for some flakes on Tuesday morning in our northern neighborhoods.

Behind this system, flow will now shift from the southwest and allow for highs on Tuesday to return to normal in the lower 40's. This will be short lived however as we will return to northwest flow that evening and high temps for the rest of the week look to be in the mid to upper 30's. Next best chance for precip looks to be a system producing snow for Michigan on Friday morning. Right now, this event looks to be more uniform than the flurries that our neighborhoods have seen in the past 24 hours.

