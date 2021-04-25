Becoming sunny & cooler

LANSING, Mich. — Today will be a cooler but brighter day compared to Saturday! After some morning clouds, those will quickly be erased and the blue skies will be back in full force by this afternoon. The sunshine continues into the early evening before clouds come back in courtesy of a warm front. This front will pass through Sunday night and early Monday. While we should manage to stay dry here, an isolated shower is possible early Monday along/north of I-96. Monday marks the start of a quick warm-up with temps rising into the 60s. Tuesday will be the warmest day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday into Thursday the weather pattern will become more unsettled, but it's important to note; it won't rain continuously and temperatures will still be relatively mild.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds this morning. Clouds return this evening. Very sunny in-between. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to middle 30s. Winds east/southeast at 3 to 7 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm! Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers or a storm. Highs in the 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook