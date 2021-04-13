Becoming mostly clear, chilly overnight

LANSING, Mich. — Expect a quiet evening with skies seeing decreasing clouds into the overnight. The pattern stays pretty similar the next few days with times of breaks in the clouds, but also times of more prominent cloud cover and even a few sprinkles or light showers. Currently, the best chance for any rain appears to be Wednesday through Thursday morning as an upper-level low pressure system moves slowly over the state. Large amounts of rainfall will not occur, but occasional wet weather is on the table before drier conditions settle in for Thursday afternoon into Friday. Though no big storms are on the horizon, a stray shower cannot be completely dismissed next weekend. A cooler theme to the forecast is in charge for the foreseeable future.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Lows near 40. West-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW/TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West-southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy evening. Becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Lows around 40 degrees. West-southwest winds become light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered light rain showers especially north of Grand Rapids. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West-northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered light rain showers mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

