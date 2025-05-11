Beautiful weather for Mother's Day and Monday will be very nice too

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: Your Mother’s Day forecast looks great. Temperatures should reach a high of about 70°, with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the east at 6mph.

Monday: High pressure continues to keep us dry. Expect mostly sunny conditions to continue the trend of pleasant weather. Temperatures should reach a high of about 80°F.

Tuesday-Thursday- An upper low is expected to move through, bringing with it showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. Temperatures remain above normal for this time in the mid-70s on Tuesday, low 80s on Wednesday, and by Thursday, reach a high of about 85°F.

Friday-Saturday: Although there is a chance for showers, overall, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures to continue in the low 80s Friday and dip to the low 70s Saturday. However, both days carry a chance for isolated showers to pop up.

