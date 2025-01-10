Back to Back Snow Systems with Accumulating Snow this Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of our neighborhoods today. The advisory is set to go into effect at 10 AM this morning with an expiration set at 1 AM Friday night. This comes from a clipper system that is tracking through the northern part of the state. This is one of two systems that we will be watching as we head into the weekend. However, lets start with the short term.

Fox 47 News Advisory Goes into Effect at 10 AM Friday

Snow is expected to begin in the later morning hours for our neighborhoods. We could expect around 10-11 AM this morning for snow to begin. The snow is expected to last throughout the day and into the evening hours with reduced visibility down to a mile across our neighborhoods due to the snow and breezy conditions. Wind gusts are expecting to max at around 20 mph today. By midnight, the snow should stall out as the clipper system moves off to the east. Into the overnight hours and into Saturday morning, we could see some additional lake effect snow make its way into our neighborhoods, inching our snow totals up a tad. Below is what we are expecting for snow totals for this first round of snow.

Fox 47 News Forecast Through 12 PM Saturday

Fox 47 News Visibility Down to 1 Mile at Noon Today

Heading into Sunday, snow will return as another clipper system tracks through the northern portion of the state of Michigan. The track of this system has deviated throughout the past couple of days. the system tracking north has shifted the timing of snow to begin Sunday evening and into Monday. In terms of snow totals for round two, we are noticing a trend of lighter accumulations compared to what we are seeing for Friday's round of snow. We will continue to keep you updated as we could still see some changes to these snowfall totals.

Fox 47 News Another System to Move Through Sunday Evening

Temperatures remain on the cold side in the mid to upper 20's through the start of next week for daytime highs. Following the second system that is expecting to bring more snow, we will notice a cool down in our neighborhoods. Daytime highs could potentially return to the teens for Tuesday with overnight lows in the lower teens. This trend look to end by the time we get to late week next week.

