Back-and-forth weather here in Mid-Michigan for the first week of November

November is set to start on a chilly note with some showers, and then our weather flips back and forth each of the next several days.
LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies and chilly conditions will remain in place for the rest of our Halloween. Temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s this evening will eventually fall to the mid 30s overnight. Breezy conditions early will give way to light WSW winds late.

The chance for a few isolated showers remains in place for Saturday, but any rain will be little more than a nuisance. Highs will hold in the upper 40s, so we'll be a little chillier than normal as we kick off the month of November. Winds will be lighter at least, only coming in from the west at about 4-8 mph.

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before you head to bed on Saturday night! Daylight Saving Time officially comes to an end at 2:00 AM Sunday, meaning we'll gain an hour going into Sunday. This will mean earlier sunrises and some light for early-risers, but we pay for it with darker evenings. After Saturday, post-6:00 PM sunsets won't return until early February.

Looking ahead to next week, a new disturbance moving out of Canada is expected to pass through the Great Lakes on Monday. This still looks like it will bring some showers to the region to kick off the work week, before we settle into a back-and-forth pattern for the rest of the week.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected to return for Election Day on Tuesday, followed by another chance for showers on Wednesday. Thursday brings some sunshine back before capping off the work week with a new disturbance and showers on Friday. Despite all of the flip-flopping, temperatures will remain mostly consistent in the low to mid 50s throughout the week, and lows in the 30s.

