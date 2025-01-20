Arctic cold air and lake effect snow showers are on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Tonight: Bitter cold overnight lows of 1° and a wind chill reaching -8 will make tonight hazardous. Scattered snow showers will linger into Monday and continue throughout the day. Due to the cold temperatures and wind speeds, all of our neighborhoods are under a cold weather advisory.

Monday: The Arctic air mass intensifies, bringing dangerously cold conditions. Highs will struggle to climb above 8°F, with overnight lows dropping to around -4°F. Wind chills are expected to reach -14° overnight. These frigid temperatures, combined with breezy winds, will create a heightened risk of frostbite, particularly for exposed skin. Scattered lake-effect snow showers will continue to develop in some areas. The heaviest snow is tracking west of our neighborhoods, we should see 1-3". Although this is not as heavy as the neighborhoods west of us, it could impact your morning commute.

Tuesday: Even colder temperatures are expected, with highs reaching only 5°F and overnight lows dipping to -4°F. Wind chills are expected to reach -16°. Lingering a.m. snow showers should end by early evening. These extreme cold conditions will necessitate extra precautions to stay warm and safe.

Thursday and Beyond: By Thursday, temperatures will begin a slow rebound, reaching the low 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected with only light accumulation at this time. While still below seasonal averages, this marks a gradual improvement from the early week Arctic chill.

Temperatures should return to a near-normal high of 30° by Saturday.

